 MP Elections 2023: Modi, Rahul, Priyanka To Campaign With Full Force In Coming 3 Days As Electioneering Reaches Acme
Chouhan is going to address 30 public meetings in the coming three days.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 12, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
MP Elections 2023: Modi, Rahul, Priyanka To Campaign With Full Force In Coming 3 Days As Electioneering Reaches Acme | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are going to intensify campaigns for their respective parties in the last three days of campaigning ahead of the assembly elections on November 17.

Modi is set to visit the state from November 13 to 15. He will be addressing a public meeting in Neemuch on Monday and will hold a road show in Indore on Tuesday.

On the last day of electioneering, November 15, Modi plans to stay overnight in the state.

Raul Gandhi is also coming to the state on Monday and Tuesday to address public rallies in Jawad and Timrani.

He will also hold a road show in Bhopal North, Bhopal Central and Narela constituencies in the state capital. He plans to address a public meeting in Narela.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Priyanka Gandhi will also address public meetings in Datia and Sihawal.

Besides, both Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and MPCC president Kamal Nath plan to do electioneering with full force in the coming three days.

Chouhan is scheduled to address four public meetings on the day of Diwali. Nath, too, visited Rehli to campaign for the party candidate from there.

30 public meetings in three days for Chouhan

Chouhan is going to address 30 public meetings in the coming three days.

BJP and Congress leaders have held most of the rallies for the current election.

Modi has addressed three rallies in a day, and Rahul and Priyanka have campaigned with full might.

The BJP is looking strong in Rajasthan and the Congress in Chhattisgarh. In Madhya Pradesh, both the parties find themselves in a tough fight. This is the reason why both the political parties have put in their full might in campaigning.

