 MP Elections 2023: GST Implemented To Benefit Adani, Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Govt
According to Gandhi, the purchase of coal at a standard price doubles upon arrival, suggesting an unfair advantage.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 09, 2023, 07:35 PM IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Mounting a strong attack on Modi-government, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has accused the centre of favouring business tycoons. Addressing a gathering in Jabalpur on Thursday, Gandhi alleged that Goods and Services Tax (GST) was implemented to align with “Adani’s interests”.

He said “upon switching on the electricity, money directly flows into Adani's accounts, emphasizing the disproportionate benefit received by certain entities in the energy sector. Gandhi wondered that how is it possible that the prices of coal purchased at a standard rate doubles upon arrival, suggesting a scam.

Gandhi pointed out an imbalance in the Crop Insurance Scheme, stating that despite the Madhya Pradesh government allocating a substantial amount of 30,000 crore rupees for the scheme, the benefits derived from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) seemingly do not offer proper compensation to farmers in the event of crop loss.

Additionally, he highlighted the allocation of 30,000 crore rupees distributed among 16 companies, questioning the representation of marginalized communities like Dalits, Adivasis, and OBCs (Other Backward Classes) within these companies, raising concerns about the equitable distribution of resources.

Moreover, Gandhi inquired about the representation of marginalized communities within Adani's companies, especially concerning individuals from the Dalit, Adivasi, and OBC communities.

“Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, is known as the capital of rape. An 11-year-old girl fell victim to a heinous crime. Unemployment is another pressing issue in the city, regarding corruption in Madhya Pradesh, Modi refrains from making any comments. A BJP leader in Sidhi urinates on an Adivasi, stating that there is no caste in the country, Dalits face the highest instances of oppression in the state. Despite Modi's claim that there are no castes, the remarks are still a form of disrespect, it's time to acknowledge caste in the context of the community census. In Nagpur, people visit for treatment; the government's arrival means no need to go elsewhere”, Rahul said.  

