MP Elections 2023: Congress To Release 1st List Of Candidates In September

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): As the BJP dropped a surprise by releasing the first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh elections, the opposition Congress too has become active. The Congress party has announced to release its first list of candidates next month. Talking to the media on Friday, Leader of opposition Govind Singh said that the party has made all the preparations and will announce the list of candidates in the month of September.

'Scindia could not protect his supporters'

Singh also took the opportunity to take a jibe at Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalist Ranveer Jatav who has not been given a ticket by the BJP.

He said, “The question is that wasn't it Scindia ji's job to protect and assure those whom he had taken along with him? But, he could not protect them. Now who will believe such a man?”

Lal Singh Arya Given ticket from Gohad

Significantly, on Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party has released the first list of 39 candidates, in which National President of Scheduled Caste Lal Singh Arya has been given ticket in place of Scindia supporter Ranveer Jatav from Gohad assembly of Bhind district. Ranveer Jatav had joined BJP with Jyotiraditya Scindia in 2020 by toppling the Kamal Nath government and after that the Shivraj government appointed him as the president of the corporation board. However, he has not been given a ticket in the first list.