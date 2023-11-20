MP Elections 2023: Congress Accuses BJP Candidate Sushil Tiwari & Supporters Of Thrashing Rural Block President Over Liquor Distribution Allegations (WATCH)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): After an attack on the former state transport cell president of Congress in Chhatarpur constituency, a video of the rural block president in Jabalpur being beaten went viral on social media. Congress accused BJP MLA and candidate Sushil Tiwari (Indu Bhaiya) and his supporters of thrashing its rural block president on false allegations of liquor distribution. The incident happened in Jabalpur’s Maharajpur block on November 16 – a day ahead of polls.

According to the information, rural block president Manoj Patel was beaten up on the charge of distributing liquor. Tiwari's supporters allegedly kicked and punched Patel.

The Panagar Congress candidate complained about the matter to the police. He accused Tiwari of instigating the assault and hooliganism. Warning agitation, Patel and his supporters threatened to demolish BJP MLA's office if no action was not taken.

A complaint of kidnapping and assault was lodged at Ranjhi police station on the night of November 16.

Notably, after BJP candidate Arvind Pateria and his supporters were accused of shooting a gun on Congress candidate Vikram Singh in the Chhatarpur constituency on Friday, a case has been filed against Collector Sandeep JR, SP Amit Sanghi, and these individuals.

Following the attack on Congress candidate Vikram Singh Natiraja and the untimely death of his driver and supporter Salman, the Khajuraho police station has invoked Sections 302, 307, 147, 149, 294, and 506.

