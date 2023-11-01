 MP Elections 2023: After Pulling Out Of Polls, Yashodhara Raje Scindia Refuses To Campaign As Well
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Elections 2023: After Pulling Out Of Polls, Yashodhara Raje Scindia Refuses To Campaign As Well

MP Elections 2023: After Pulling Out Of Polls, Yashodhara Raje Scindia Refuses To Campaign As Well

In a statement on Wednesday, Scindia said, “If I had to campaign, I would have contested the elections myself.”

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
article-image
Yashodhara Raje Scindia |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): After announcing her exit from the assembly polls, Madhya Pradesh sports minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia has now also refused to campaign in the elections. In a statement on Wednesday, Scindia said, “If I had to campaign, I would have contested the elections myself.”

Refusing to campaign in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, she cited her health as the reason behind this. Scindia said, “If I had to campaign, I would have done it for myself. I myself would have fought the elections. I am trying to follow the moral values of Amma Maharaj. I am not able to work after I suffered Covid19 four times. Hence, I had informed the party about my decision of not contesting the elections in August itself.”

Read Also
MP: Patidar Community Takes Out Grand Rally On Patel’s Birthday In Mhow
article-image

'My body is not supporting me'

“My body is not supporting me. Therefore, it has been decided that someone else should contest from the seat,” she added.

She further claimed that BJP will form a government in the state. 

Scindia had come to offer flowers on the memorial of Rajmata Vijay Raje Scindia when she made the statement.

Notably, Yashodhara has been an MLA from Shivpuri assembly constituency four times. This time, BJP has fielded Devendra Jain from the seat for the elections to be held on November 17.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: Kamal Nath Did Not Fulfil 9 Out Of 900 Promises In His Tenure, Says Kailash...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Court Framed Charges Against 29 Sitting MLAs In MP, 16 From Congress: ADR

Court Framed Charges Against 29 Sitting MLAs In MP, 16 From Congress: ADR

MP Elections 2023: 'People Have Decided To Bid Farewell To CM Chouhan,' Says Former MP CM Kamal Nath

MP Elections 2023: 'People Have Decided To Bid Farewell To CM Chouhan,' Says Former MP CM Kamal Nath

MP Weather Update: Temperature To Remain Between 10 To 12 Degrees This November

MP Weather Update: Temperature To Remain Between 10 To 12 Degrees This November

MP: UNESCO Recognizes Gwalior As 'City Of Music'; Jyotiraditya Scindia Calls It 'Proud Moment'

MP: UNESCO Recognizes Gwalior As 'City Of Music'; Jyotiraditya Scindia Calls It 'Proud Moment'

MP: Moitra's Case Much 'Serious' Than 2005 Cash-For-Question Scam, Says Nishikant Dubey

MP: Moitra's Case Much 'Serious' Than 2005 Cash-For-Question Scam, Says Nishikant Dubey