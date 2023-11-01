MP Elections 2023: After Pulling Out Of Polls, Yashodhara Raje Scindia Refuses To Campaign As Well

Yashodhara Raje Scindia |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): After announcing her exit from the assembly polls, Madhya Pradesh sports minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia has now also refused to campaign in the elections. In a statement on Wednesday, Scindia said, “If I had to campaign, I would have contested the elections myself.”

Refusing to campaign in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, she cited her health as the reason behind this. Scindia said, “If I had to campaign, I would have done it for myself. I myself would have fought the elections. I am trying to follow the moral values of Amma Maharaj. I am not able to work after I suffered Covid19 four times. Hence, I had informed the party about my decision of not contesting the elections in August itself.”

'My body is not supporting me'

“My body is not supporting me. Therefore, it has been decided that someone else should contest from the seat,” she added.

She further claimed that BJP will form a government in the state.

Scindia had come to offer flowers on the memorial of Rajmata Vijay Raje Scindia when she made the statement.

Notably, Yashodhara has been an MLA from Shivpuri assembly constituency four times. This time, BJP has fielded Devendra Jain from the seat for the elections to be held on November 17.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)