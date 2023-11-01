 MP: Patidar Community Takes Out Grand Rally On Patel’s Birthday In Mhow
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Patidar Community Takes Out Grand Rally On Patel’s Birthday In Mhow

MP: Patidar Community Takes Out Grand Rally On Patel’s Birthday In Mhow

The rally traversed through Shri Ambika Cold Store premises via Kishanganj Girls School, Sanghi Street, Kotwali Chowk, and Agrasen Square, where a statue of Patel was unveiled.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 09:26 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): To commemorate the birth anniversary of the patriarch of Patidar community, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Ironman of India, a huge vehicle rally was taken out from Umiya Dham Complex Rangwasa to Mhow under the joint aegis of District Patidar Society, Women's Organisation and Sardar Patel Youth Organisation.

The rally traversed through Shri Ambika Cold Store premises via Kishanganj Girls School, Sanghi Street, Kotwali Chowk, and Agrasen Square, where a statue of Patel was unveiled.

During this occasion, many spoke about the life of Sardar Patel. Patidar community district president Balram Patidar Seth thanked all the community members.

Read Also
Indore: FST And Bhanwarkuan Police Catch 2 Youths With Rs 18.50 Lakh
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Assembly Seat Nominations: Total Of 102 Candidates To Contest Election From Constituency This...

Indore Assembly Seat Nominations: Total Of 102 Candidates To Contest Election From Constituency This...

MP Foundation Day: Indore Collector Hoists Flag At Collectorate, Disabled Kids Present Cultural...

MP Foundation Day: Indore Collector Hoists Flag At Collectorate, Disabled Kids Present Cultural...

MP Elections 2023: Kamal Nath Did Not Fulfil 9 Out Of 900 Promises In His Tenure, Says Kailash...

MP Elections 2023: Kamal Nath Did Not Fulfil 9 Out Of 900 Promises In His Tenure, Says Kailash...

MP: Builder Memorial Church To Celebrate Christmas & New Year In Mhow

MP: Builder Memorial Church To Celebrate Christmas & New Year In Mhow

MP: Vigilance Awareness Week At BNP In Dewas

MP: Vigilance Awareness Week At BNP In Dewas