MP: Patidar Community Takes Out Grand Rally On Patel’s Birthday In Mhow

Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): To commemorate the birth anniversary of the patriarch of Patidar community, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Ironman of India, a huge vehicle rally was taken out from Umiya Dham Complex Rangwasa to Mhow under the joint aegis of District Patidar Society, Women's Organisation and Sardar Patel Youth Organisation.

The rally traversed through Shri Ambika Cold Store premises via Kishanganj Girls School, Sanghi Street, Kotwali Chowk, and Agrasen Square, where a statue of Patel was unveiled.

During this occasion, many spoke about the life of Sardar Patel. Patidar community district president Balram Patidar Seth thanked all the community members.

