Indore: FST And Bhanwarkuan Police Catch 2 Youths With Rs 18.50 Lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of the Flying Squad of Rau Assembly constituency and Bhanwarkuan police caught two youths while carrying Rs 18.50 lakh in cash in the area on Tuesday. They could not give proper information as to why they were carrying cash in such large quantities.

The Income Tax Department was also informed about the same. According to the police, acting on a specific tip-off, the executive magistrate labour inspector Kuldeep Ingle and Bhanwarkuan police caught two youths from behind Apple Hospital with the cash. The officials said that the youths were on two different bikes which too were recovered by the police. Three mobile phones were also seized from them.

The youths were identified as Gourav Sahu of Datia living on Bholaram Ustad Marg and Prateek Roshan, a resident of Vijay Nagar area of the city. They are being questioned about the cash and about the person who gave the cash to them.

