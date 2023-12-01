 MP Election 2023: State Congress Committee Terminates Morena Rural District President Ahead Of Counting For Soliciting Votes For Narendra Singh Tomar
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Election 2023: State Congress Committee Terminates Morena Rural District President Ahead Of Counting For Soliciting Votes For Narendra Singh Tomar

MP Election 2023: State Congress Committee Terminates Morena Rural District President Ahead Of Counting For Soliciting Votes For Narendra Singh Tomar

Congress has considered his actions as anti-party activity and indiscipline to promote the BJP candidate.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 01, 2023, 08:29 PM IST
article-image
Morena rural district president Madhuraj Singh Tomar | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee has removed Morena rural district president Madhuraj Singh Tomar just 2 days ahead of counting of MP assembly election 2023.

Not only has Tomar been terminated from his post but he has also been asked for a clarification explaining his ‘anti-party’ behaviour and the reasons behind campaigning in support of a  BJP candidate.

According to the MP Congress Committee, the Congress Rural President is accused of openly campaigning in support of the BJP candidate in the assembly elections and asking for votes. This action of his comes under the category of anti-party activity and indiscipline.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Elections Exit Poll A 'Conspiracy' By BJP To Influence Govt Employees Ahead Of...
article-image
Letter issued by MP Congress Committee

Letter issued by MP Congress Committee | FP Photo

Vice President of State Congress Committee and organisation in-charge Rajeev Singh has signed a letter which approves the removal of Madhuraj Singh Tomar. The Congress Rural President is charged with openly endorsing and soliciting votes for BJP candidate Narendra Singh Tomar in the assembly elections for the Dimani assembly seat.

Congress has considered his actions as anti-party activity and indiscipline to promote the BJP candidate and neglecting his own party’s contender, hence, he has been removed from the post. He may face consequences if he fails to reply within the allotted time period.

Read Also
MP Shocker! Tantric Baba Spotted Tearing Out Flesh Of Dead Dog, Thrashed By Angry Mob; Disturbing...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Election 2023: State Congress Committee Terminates Morena Rural District President Ahead Of...

MP Election 2023: State Congress Committee Terminates Morena Rural District President Ahead Of...

MP: Man Caught With Gold Biscuit Worth ₹9 Lakh In Jabalpur

MP: Man Caught With Gold Biscuit Worth ₹9 Lakh In Jabalpur

MP Elections 2023: 'Exit Polls BJP’s Attempt To Pressure Officials', Kamal Nath Asks Congress...

MP Elections 2023: 'Exit Polls BJP’s Attempt To Pressure Officials', Kamal Nath Asks Congress...

MP Election 2023: Poll Commission Adds More Tables For Counting Day In 16 Districts

MP Election 2023: Poll Commission Adds More Tables For Counting Day In 16 Districts

Bhopal Honour Killing: Man Kills Sister’s Lover, Then Burns His Dead Body & Buries It To Escape...

Bhopal Honour Killing: Man Kills Sister’s Lover, Then Burns His Dead Body & Buries It To Escape...