 MP Election 2023: ‘He’s A Good Actor,’ Kamal Nath Taunts CM Chouhan In Sagar Rally
The election on November 17 is for the future of Madhya Pradesh and not of any candidate, he said while accusing the BJP of ruining the state in the past 18 years.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 12, 2023, 03:57 PM IST
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (left) and Kamal Nath (right) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath taunted CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan saying he (Chouhan) won’t be jobless even if he loses the elections as he’s a good actor.

He claimed on Sunday, “people will bid farewell to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after the upcoming state polls, but Chouhan will not be jobless as he is a good actor.”

Nath was addressing a public rally in Rehli assembly seat of Sagar district, located about 200 km from MP capital Bhopal, ahead of the state assembly polls scheduled on November 17.

“BJP Runs Through Police, Money & Administration”

Only four days are left for the state BJP government, which is run by "police, money and administration," he charged. “Shivraj Singh ji will not be jobless, though he would not be the chief minister. He is a good actor and will go to Mumbai to pursue an acting career there and bring glory to Madhya Pradesh," he further claimed while addressing a gathering.

The election on November 17 is for the future of Madhya Pradesh and not of any candidate, he said while accusing the BJP of ruining the state in the past 18 years.

“Shivraj Is Announcement Machine”

CM Chouhan had promised to provide one lakh jobs to the youth, Nath said. "Leave it aside, at least they should have filled the backlog of posts (lying vacant) in the government," he said.

People should understand the intention of Chouhan, whose "announcement machine" is running at double the speed, Nath claimed.

