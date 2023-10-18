MP Election 2023: Congress Manifesto Is Full Of Pits & Lies, Says Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a jibe at the Congress over its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said there was a "deep pit" in Congress's list of poll promises.

The Congress on Tuesday released its manifesto in the state capital, Bhopal, comprising 101 guarantees for the people ahead of the state polls next month.

Scindia said, "There is a deep pit in Congress's list of promises for the elections. The list is very long but none of the guarantees mentioned in it would be fulfilled. It is very easy to make such promises but the challenge is for a party to deliver on its promises." Invoking the 15-month rule of the Congress in the state under current state chief Kamal Nath, he said the party left the state in complete ruins.

"In its 15-month rule, they (Congress) ruined the state. I believe that the people will never forgive the Congress," Scindia said.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impending visit to his native Gwalior, he said, "We are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking out time from his busy schedule to visit Gwalior on October 21, the 125th Foundation Day of Scindia School. Not only the institution, but the entire city of Gwalior would be excited to welcome him." On whether he was eyeing a ticket to contest the upcoming Assembly polls, he said he was an ordinary worker of the BJP and would faithfully discharge whatever role the party assigned him.

"I am a soldier of the BJP and an ordinary worker. Every worker has to work as per the wishes of the leadership. We all have to work following the path shown by the organisation," he added.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to go for assembly polls on November 17. The election would be conducted in a single phase and the counting would be done on December 3.