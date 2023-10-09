MP Election 2023: BJP Fields Sitting Ministers From Home Constituencies In 4th List; Shivraj To Contest From Budhni; Check Full List Here

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hours after the Election Commission of India announced the polling dates for five states, including Madhya Pradesh, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has released its fourth list of candidates for the state assembly elections on Monday. The list contains 57 names including incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who will be contesting the polls from his home constituency Budhni.

Check the full list:

The list has names of BJP's several sitting ministers and all of them have been fielded from their own constituencies. State's home minister Narottam Mishra will contest from Datia as always, PWD minister Gopal Bhargava retains ticket from Rehli, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang to fight from his current constituency Narela and Water Resources minister Tulsiram Silavat from Sanwer, as expected.

The ruling BJP has so far released the names of 136 candidates for Madhya Pradesh which is set to vote on November 17. Meanwhile, Congress is yet to show its cards.

In earlier lists, BJP released names of heavy weights like-- Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar for the Dimani constituency, Prahlad Singh Patel for Narsingpur, and Faggan Singh Kulaste for Niwas (ST). Not only Union Ministers, but Members of Parliament like Rakesh Singh from Jabalpur West, Reeti Pathak from Sidhi, Uday Pratap Singh from Gadarwara and Ganesh Singh from Satna will also contest assembly polls.

The BJP also fielded party's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. from Indore -1. After his name was announced, Vijayvargiya expressed that he had absolutely no intention to fight the polls. Even his video went viral-- where Vijayvargiya can be heard saying, "I am a senior leader, how can I visit door-to-door, with joined hands asking for votes. I had even prepared my schedule to lead rallies and address public gatherings."

