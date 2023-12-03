MP Election 2023: As BJP Races Towards Landslide Win In MP, Shivraj Flashes Victory Sign |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is heading towards a landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh, maintaining lead in over 160 of the 230 Assembly seats in the state.

State BJP leaders have already started celebrating at the party headquarters in here, with state unit chief V.D. Sharma even breaking into a jig when congratulated by party workers.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his wife Sadhna Singh and two sons flashed victory signs from the balcony of his official residence here.

#WATCH | Bhopal | Wife of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Sadhna Chouhan hugs the party's women supporters & workers after the party's lead in the state election. CM also here. pic.twitter.com/ERMglln5q1 — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

Expressing his happiness over BJP's massive lead in the state, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the 'double-engine' government has won the hearts of the people of Madhya Pradesh.

"This is the magic of BJP's double-engine government -- PM Modi's leadership, the resolve of Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda, the hard work put in by each BJP worker, and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's dedication towards the public," Scindia said. He also took a jibe at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, saying that he welcomes all his 'bad wishes'.

सोशल मीडिया के मेरे मित्रों,



पूरे कैंपेन के दौरान आपका जो प्यार, सहयोग और स्नेह मिला, वो अद्भुत व अभूतपूर्व था।

आपके प्यार और सहयोग के जरिये आज भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने मध्यप्रदेश में ऐतिहासिक सफलता प्राप्त की है।



आपका यह प्रेम और स्नेह बना रहे...

मैं आपको विश्वास दिलाता हूं कि… pic.twitter.com/411uSTQjba — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 3, 2023

"Unki (Digvijaya Singh) har ek bad-dua ka main swagat karta hoon aur Digvijaya Singh ji ko apne dil ki gehraiyon se shubhkaamna bhi data hoon (I welcome every bad wish of his and also wish Digvijay Singh ji from the bottom of my heart)," Scindia said.

The BJP leader's comment followed Digvijaya's 'traitor' remark made on Saturday. "We are fully prepared. Now we have no Scindia left, hence there is no traitor," Singh had said.