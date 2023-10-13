MP: Drunk Headmaster Thrashes Divyang Student, Pulls His Mother's Saree; Locals Beat Him Black & Blue

MP: Drunk Headmaster Thrashes Specially Abled Student, Pulls His Mother's Saree; Spectators Beat Him Black & Blue |

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, the headmaster of a government school in Rewa allegedly beat up a specially-abled student over a petty issue on Thursday. When her mother went to confront the headmaster, he misbehaved with her and even pulled off her saree. Seeing the headmaster’s misbehaviour, people present at the spot thrashed him.

The accused was reportedly drunk during the incident, whose video came to fore on Friday.

According to information, the incident has been reported from Godha village of Semaria police station area. The video of the fight that took place outside the school surfaced on Friday. Police have registered a cross FIR against the head master and the people who beat him.

Shrikant Dubey (50) is the headmaster of primary school, Godha. Inspector Avnish Pandey of Semaria police station said that on October 12 at 12 noon, student Ankit Kol (19) had gone to school to collect his marksheet. There was an argument on this issue between the student and the headmaster in the school campus.

The headmaster said that he told the student that it will be difficult to find the marksheet as it is very old. The student, on the other hand, started arguing with the headmaster.

Mother reached school on student's complaint

After having an argument with the headmaster, Ankit reached home crying. He told his mother that the headmaster had beaten him. After this, Ankit’s mother also reached the school where the accused beat them up in an inebriated state. The women’s saree also got torn in the scuffle.

The student said that he is a former student of Godha Primary School and has been making rounds of the school for class 5 mark sheet for the past few days.

Head master suffered head and stomach injuries due to assault

Police said, “In the video, both sides are seen beating each other. The headmaster suffered injuries on his head, stomach and shoulders. Case has been filed against both the parties. The people who beat up the headmaster are being identified on the basis of the video.

