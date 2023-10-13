Must-Visit Mitawali Temple In Madhya Pradesh; Hidden Gem Similar To Italian Colosseum

Must-Visit Mitawali Temple In Madhya Pradesh Similar To Italian Colosseum | Tripadvisor

Chausath Yogini Temple, also called Ekattarso Mahadeva Temple, is an ancient 11th-century temple located in Mitaoli village (also known as Mitawali or Mitavali), Morena district, Madhya Pradesh. It is renowned for housing numerous shivalingas within its cells. Constructed during the reign of Kachchhapaghata, this temple stands out as one of the well-preserved Yogini temples in India.

The temple is characterized by a circular wall containing 65 chambers, supposedly for 64 yoginis and the goddess Devi, surrounding an open mandapa in the centre of a circular courtyard dedicated to Shiva. Unlike typical Indian temples, Yogini shrines are circular, open-air enclosures. Inside the circular wall, there are niches, usually 64 in number, holding statues of female figures known as yoginis, featuring beautiful bodies but often with animal heads.

Originally, each chamber contained an image of a yogini, totalling 64, along with an image of the goddess Devi. Consequently, the temple is named Chausath Yogini Temple, with 'Chausath' referring to 'Sixty-four' in Hindi.

Remarkably, the temple's design has proven resilient against earthquakes, with no damage to its circular structural elements over several centuries. Some experts suggest that this temple might have served as inspiration for the construction of Sansad Bhawan.

Italian Colosseum

Italian Colosseum | stayciao

The Colosseum, situated in the heart of Rome, Italy is an elliptical amphitheatre of immense historical significance. It stands as the largest ancient amphitheatre ever constructed and remains the world's largest standing amphitheatre despite its age.

Made primarily from travertine limestone, tuff and brick-faced concrete, the Colosseum had the capacity to accommodate around 65,000 people who could attend events held there. Throughout its existence, the Colosseum hosted gladiatorial contests and public spectacles, featuring activities such as animal hunts, executions, re-enactments of renowned battles, dramas inspired by Roman mythology, and even simulated naval battles.

Read Also THESE Scenic Villages In Maharashtra Should Be On Your Next Travel List

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)