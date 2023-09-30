THESE Scenic Villages In Maharashtra Should Be On Your Next Travel List | Reddit

When you decide to visit Maharashtra, you will either think to visit Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur or Nashik. But these are the cities with hustle and bustle and a large population where you may not experience the much-required escapism from the chaotic life. So, what are the better options?

Yes, there are many, so why not explore off-beat and scenic villages in Maharashtra that will not only refresh you but also make you want to visit them again for a natural rejuvenation?

Even if you reside in Maharashtra, plan your outing or a trip to these pleasant places during a long weekend or whenever it is possible for you.

Patgaon

Patgaon Dam in Patgaon | Kolhapur Explorer

Village are a real treasure of India that reflects its culture and traditions. One such village is Patgaon in Kolhapur which is a natural heaven where you can trek in the forest, and enjoy the pleasant environment in the arms of Sahyadri.

Rangana Fort, famous as 'Prasidhgad' is a well-known historical monument, near Patgaon. The fort offers a scenic view of the surrounding village, river and valley. It is also a good place for trekking. Patgaon Dam is equally scenic.

It is the first honey village or village of honey in Kolhapur where you can get pure honey and witness the process of honey extraction. You can enjoy local delicious cuisine here.

Purnagad

Purnagad Fort in Purnagad village | Roaring India Tourism

Purnagad village in Ratnagiri is a place where you can visit Purnagad Fort which is an ancient sea fort and is one of the popular forts of Konkan and also one of the best places to visit in Ratnagiri.

The fort holds a special historical significance and attracts travellers and history enthusiasts from around the world. Purnagad Fort offers a breathtaking panorama of the Arabian Sea, Muchkundi creek and surrounding places from the top that shouldn't be missed.

Ganpatipule

Ganesh Mandir in Ganpatipule |

Located at the Konkan coast of Maharashtra, Ganpatipule is a small town with white sandy beaches and pristine waters. It is an excellent getaway for peace lovers. The gorgeous coastal town with its stunning less-explored beaches and lush green hills is a religious place too with famous Ganapati temple, which attracts pilgrims from all over the country.

For a quiet holiday and when you want to experience serenity and spirituality altogether; this is a must-visit place for you. You can stroll through the splendid coastline and also indulge in adventure sports; so a good place for adventure seeker. A complete package must say!

