MP: 'Does Congress Oppose Action On PFI', CM Chouhan Questions Priyanka Gandhi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has slammed Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over his remark on the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) and asked Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi whether she agreed with Singh's statement.

Speaking to ANI, Chouhan on Thursday said, "I want to ask a question to Priyanka Gandhi. Your party leader Digvijaya Singh is against the action on PFI. PFI does terror funding and is involved in terrorist activities. It has been banned and is an enemy of the country. If action is taken against it then Digvijay Singh opposes, is this the stand of Congress? Glorifying terrorists, opposing surgical strikes and action on PFI." "You (Priyanka Gandhi) are coming to Madhya Pradesh and you will have to answer whether you agree with Digvijaya Singh's statement. Is Congress opposing action on PFI," Chouhan asked.

'97% cases against PFI false', said Digvijaya

Reacting to the action being taken by National Investigation Agency (NIA) on the premises of PFI at various places in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, the former CM Digivijay Singh on Wednesday said, "97 percent cases on PFI have been found to be false." Shivraj Chouhan further questioned on Priyanka Gandhi's visit to tribal dominated Mandla district saying she has to answer why Kamal Nath-led Congress government stopped the monthly aid of Rs 1000 given to women belonging to Baiga, Bharia and Seharia tribal communities.

"You (Priyanka Gandhi) are coming to the tribal dominated Mandal district and you will have to answer one more question. My tribal sisters are demanding answers. Baiga, Bahria and Sahariya are extremely backward tribes in tribal communities. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government started giving Rs 1000 a month to women of said communities in 2017. Why did former CM Kamalnath stop it? What wrong did these sisters do? You will have to answer," CM said.

"If Priyanka Gandhi has come, she will again speak lies, the false promise of loan waiver within 10 days was made last time, the lie of giving unemployment allowance to youth, lie of giving bonus on support price. Is she coming to guarantee lies," Chouhan further asked.

