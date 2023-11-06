 MP: Diwali Fair By Trident Group Concludes In Budhni
MP: Diwali Fair By Trident Group Concludes In Budhni

People flocked the fair along with their families for Diwali purchase.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 06, 2023, 01:59 AM IST
Budhni (Madhya Pradesh): The four-day Diwali fair organised by the Trident Group in Budhni town of Sehore concluded on Sunday. The fair was set in motion on November 2, official sources said. The products manufactured by the group were put up for sale on the occasion, which included bedsheets, towels, comforters and pillows etc. The fair witnessed the footfall of scores of people during the course of four days. For children visiting the fair, snacks stalls as well as swings were put up.

Numerous cultural performances were held, in which eminent artists ensured their presence. People flocked the fair along with their families for Diwali purchase.

Bhopal: No Cakewalk For Veteran BJP, Cong Leaders This Election
