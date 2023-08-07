MP: Dindori To Get New Sub-Division Bajag To Check Naxal Movement

Representative Image | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To combat the naxals activities in Dindori district, the state government has decided to make Bajag a sub-division. The sub-division will secure 135 kilometres of district border neighbouring the naxal-affected three districts of Maharashtra.

SP Dindori, Sanjiv Kumar Sinha told Free Press that the district shares the border with the three Naxal-affected districts of Maharashtra. The border areas have dense forest which proves advantageous for the naxals to gain entry into Madhya Pradesh.

The matter was brought to the notice of the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his recent visit to Balaghat. The sub-division will have a DSP rank officer besides skilled and trained police jawans. One SDM will also be appointed in the sub-division to deal with revenue related matters, SP said.

The three Naxalite sensitive police stations are Bajag, Samnapur and Karanjia and the sub division headquarters will be at Bajag, as it falls in the centre. Madhya Pradesh’s three districts Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori are naxal affected and there have been reports of combat between the naxals and the security forces in Balaghat area.

However, Mandla and Dindori have not reported any such encounters and Dindori specially has been completely clean. Sources, however, say that naxal outfits are working undercover in these two districts without coming in the eyes of the security forces. BOX Kanha tiger reserve area safe house for naxal...

Earlier in March 2022, Union forest minister Bhupendra Yadav had written to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking immediate intervention to check the increasing activities of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the Kanha forest area.

A dailywager chowkidar Sukhdeo was killed brutally in Mukki range of the tiger reserve, ringing alarming bell to the security forces. The guard was killed allegedly by the naxals on suspicion of his being a police informer.

Since then two jungle camps of Hawk Force have been set up in the core area of the forest. “In the two camps, 55 Hawk force personnel each are deputed. These jawans are highly trained and equipped to restrain 500 naxal at a time,” said the officials. The jawans have been successful in checking the movement of the naxals in the forest area.

