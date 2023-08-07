Bhopal: Gas Victims’ Smart Cards To Be Prepared At Health Centres | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Smart cards of gas victims will be prepared at health centres of Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC). Thus, they will not have to rush to main hospital - BMHRC.

BMHRC director Dr Manisha Shrivastava said registration process for gas victims and smart cards process would be simplified. It will be started from Chandbad-based health centre number -3.

Digital x-ray machines and mobile x-ray machines will be made available at health centres. All the records will be digitised.

A herbal garden will be developed at Station Bazaria and Chandbad-based health centres.

An awareness centre will also be set up at Chandbad health centre regarding informing patients about cancer, diabetes and heart disease. Dr Shrivastava has asked officials to maintain records of gas victims at health centres.