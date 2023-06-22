MP: Digvijaya Singh Sits On Strike After Govt Demolishes Dalits' Houses in Sagar

FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh sat on a strike after government allegedly razed off 12 houses of dalits in Surkhi Vidhansabha of Sagar district on Thursday afternoon.

According to information, those 12 houses where Dalit families were residing were constructed on forest land.

MP Congress shared a video on Twitter where Digvijaya Singh can be seen talking to the affected families.

In the video, Digvijaya Singh can be heard asking the victims if they received any notice from the forest department.

To which the villagers replied, “We are living here since over 50 years. We haven’t received any notice till date.”

