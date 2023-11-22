 MP: DEO Rides Bicycle To Conduct Surprise Inspection In Seoni Schools, Issues Notice To Absent Teachers
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: DEO Rides Bicycle To Conduct Surprise Inspection In Seoni Schools, Issues Notice To Absent Teachers

MP: DEO Rides Bicycle To Conduct Surprise Inspection In Seoni Schools, Issues Notice To Absent Teachers

When DEO SS Kumre parked his bicycle at the gate and entered the school to inspect, the teachers were surprised as to who had come to inspect the school on a bicycle.

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 07:03 PM IST
article-image

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): District Education Officer (DEO) SS Kumre, on Wednesday morning, rode a bicycle to conduct surprise inspections at three schools of Seoni district. He has issued show cause notice to absent teachers from the schools.

When DEO SS Kumre parked his bicycle at the gate and entered the school to inspect, the teachers were surprised as to who had come to inspect the school on a bicycle. The teachers, who were unfamiliar with SS Kumre and could not recognize him. They even asked the DEO to show his identity card. When DEO Kumre showed his identity card to the teachers present, there was a commotion as most of the teachers had not reached the institution on time.

Read Also
Bhopal Date Seller Wins Hearts As He Invites Customers With His Unique Singing Style; Video Goes...
article-image

District Education Officer SS Kumre said that on Wednesday morning, he made a surprise inspection of three schools of the city on a bicycle. First, he reached Babaria Primary School where two teachers were absent in the school at 10.35 am.

After this he went to the Police Line School. All the teachers were present there and students were being taught in a systematic manner.

Later, the DEO reached Mahatma Gandhi High School at 11.05 am, where three teachers were found absent. Show cause notices have been issued to all the teachers who are absent from schools due to negligence and indifference.

Instructions to alert principals

District Education Officer Kumre has instructed all the principals and teachers to reach the schools on time with full dedication and teach the students. He also cautioned that disciplinary action will be proposed against teachers and principals absent during surprise inspection.

Read Also
MP Air Check: With AQI 291, Bhopal Air Quality Is Most Poor In State, Indore Follows
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: DEO Rides Bicycle To Conduct Surprise Inspection In Seoni Schools, Issues Notice To Absent...

MP: DEO Rides Bicycle To Conduct Surprise Inspection In Seoni Schools, Issues Notice To Absent...

Bhopal Man Pours Boiling Oil Over Wife On Suspicion Of Extra-Marital Affair, Booked  

Bhopal Man Pours Boiling Oil Over Wife On Suspicion Of Extra-Marital Affair, Booked  

MP: Out For 'Kartik Snan', 2 Young Girls Drown In Datia River

MP: Out For 'Kartik Snan', 2 Young Girls Drown In Datia River

MP Air Check: With AQI 291, Bhopal Air Quality Is Most Poor In State, Indore Follows

MP Air Check: With AQI 291, Bhopal Air Quality Is Most Poor In State, Indore Follows

MP Weather Update: State Feels The Chills As Day & Night Temperatures Drop By 2º Celsius; Pachmarhi...

MP Weather Update: State Feels The Chills As Day & Night Temperatures Drop By 2º Celsius; Pachmarhi...