MP: DEO Rides Bicycle To Conduct Surprise Inspection In Seoni Schools, Issues Notice To Absent Teachers

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): District Education Officer (DEO) SS Kumre, on Wednesday morning, rode a bicycle to conduct surprise inspections at three schools of Seoni district. He has issued show cause notice to absent teachers from the schools.

When DEO SS Kumre parked his bicycle at the gate and entered the school to inspect, the teachers were surprised as to who had come to inspect the school on a bicycle. The teachers, who were unfamiliar with SS Kumre and could not recognize him. They even asked the DEO to show his identity card. When DEO Kumre showed his identity card to the teachers present, there was a commotion as most of the teachers had not reached the institution on time.

District Education Officer SS Kumre said that on Wednesday morning, he made a surprise inspection of three schools of the city on a bicycle. First, he reached Babaria Primary School where two teachers were absent in the school at 10.35 am.

After this he went to the Police Line School. All the teachers were present there and students were being taught in a systematic manner.

Later, the DEO reached Mahatma Gandhi High School at 11.05 am, where three teachers were found absent. Show cause notices have been issued to all the teachers who are absent from schools due to negligence and indifference.

Instructions to alert principals

District Education Officer Kumre has instructed all the principals and teachers to reach the schools on time with full dedication and teach the students. He also cautioned that disciplinary action will be proposed against teachers and principals absent during surprise inspection.