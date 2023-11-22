MP Air Check: With AQI 291, Bhopal Air Quality Is Most Poor In State, Indore Follows

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the latest Air Quality Index (AQI) report, several cities in Madhya Pradesh are grappling with deteriorating air quality. Indore is experiencing poor air quality with an AQI value of 256, while Bhopal follows closely with a poor AQI of 291. Gwalior and Jabalpur are also facing poor air quality conditions, with AQI values of 263 and 267, respectively. Ujjain and Dewas are not far behind, registering poor air quality with AQI values of 255 and 232.

However, there are a few cities where the air quality is comparatively better. Ratlam is currently in the moderate category with an AQI of 163, and Sagar follows with a moderate AQI of 182.

Acknowledging the severity of the situation, Collector Shri Aashish Singh conducted a meticulous inspection of pollution levels in vehicles plying on the Misrod Hoshangabad Road. Understanding the technicalities of the inspection, he directed that continuous monitoring of vehicle Particulate Matter (PM) emissions be ensured. Furthermore, he emphasized the need for prompt action in case of any deviations from prescribed pollution standards.

The AQI reflects the impact of both temperature variations and precipitation on air quality. Changes in weather conditions, such as rain, can contribute to an improvement in air quality by helping to disperse pollutants. Conversely, temperature inversions and stagnant air can lead to the accumulation of pollutants, resulting in a decline in air quality.

Authorities are actively monitoring the situation to safeguard the health and well-being of the residents.