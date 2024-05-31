MP: 'Dekh Kar Chalana Nahi Aata...' Angry Biker & Friends Thrash Man On Road After He Objects To Rash Driving In Jabalpur, Video Viral

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A rash bike driver and his friends allegedly assaulted a man in the middle of the road after he objected to his reckless driving in Jabalpur. Though some passersby tried to stop the miscreants, but the accused attacked them as well.

The video is going viral on social media, showing a group of youths allegedly beating a man in front of his wife and child in broad daylight.

The fight occurred at Jabalpur's Teen Patti Sqaure on Thursday evening, when the accused was driving rash on a busy road and his bike passed from extremely close to the victim's child, causing a minor collision.

Angry, the child's father stopped him, and scolded him for not being careful, saying, "dekhkar nahi chala sakte." After a brief argument, the biker left the scene.

However, about 10 minutes later, the biker returned with three friends and began to beat the man. The recorded video reveals some bystanders who tried to intervene also got injured. And during the commotion, the man's wife and their child were seen trying to save the father and crying. Attempts by bystanders to calm the situation only led to further attacks from the biker’s friends.

Eventually, the woman took her husband and children and left for the bus stand, while the attackers also fled the scene. No police complaints have been filed by either side regarding the incident.