 MP: Datia Couple Tie Knot At Temple After Mini Truck Carrying Wedding Guests Falls In River
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Datia Couple Tie Knot At Temple After Mini Truck Carrying Wedding Guests Falls In River

MP: Datia Couple Tie Knot At Temple After Mini Truck Carrying Wedding Guests Falls In River

People from the bride's side and groom's side were present in limited numbers.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 07:54 PM IST
article-image

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): After a mini truck, carrying wedding parties of 30 guests, met with a road accident on its way to Jatara, the bride and groom had to tie knot in a low key ceremony at a temple in Datia on Wednesday evening.

Five People Died On Spot

Notably, "A mini truck carrying around 30 people fell into a river near Buhara village in the district in which five people died and many others sustained injuries. These people were going to attend a wedding function in Jatara in Tikamgarh district from Bilheti village in Gwalior district," Datia Collector Sanjay Kumar said.

Read Also
Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express Runs With Only 47 Passengers On Day 1; Here's Why
article-image

Survivors Sent To District Hospital

Upon getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation, and sent the survivors to the district hospital. The family members, however, said that there might be one more person still in the river for whom rescue efforts were on, he added.

Speaking further he said that there was an under-construction bridge on the spot and primarily it was the negligence of the vehicle driver, but the construction agency should have put a caution board at the diversion point.

Read Also
Indore: MLA, Traffic DCP Felicitated Commuters For Wearing Helmet  
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

In Election Year, MP Government Slashes Food Plate Rate To Rs 5 Under Deendayal Rasoi Scheme

In Election Year, MP Government Slashes Food Plate Rate To Rs 5 Under Deendayal Rasoi Scheme

Bhopal: AIMIM Leader Seeks Nod To Offer Prayers On Bakrid At MP Congress Office

Bhopal: AIMIM Leader Seeks Nod To Offer Prayers On Bakrid At MP Congress Office

MP: Datia Couple Tie Knot At Temple After Mini Truck Carrying Wedding Guests Falls In River

MP: Datia Couple Tie Knot At Temple After Mini Truck Carrying Wedding Guests Falls In River

MP: IAF Chopper Rescues Man Stuck On Tree In Flooded River; Efforts On To Save Four Others From...

MP: IAF Chopper Rescues Man Stuck On Tree In Flooded River; Efforts On To Save Four Others From...

6 Beautiful & Luxurious Resorts In Madhya Pradesh You Must Visit To Relish Monsoon Glory

6 Beautiful & Luxurious Resorts In Madhya Pradesh You Must Visit To Relish Monsoon Glory