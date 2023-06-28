MP: Datia Couple Tie Knot At Temple After Mini Truck Carrying Wedding Guests Falls In River

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): After a mini truck, carrying wedding parties of 30 guests, met with a road accident on its way to Jatara, the bride and groom had to tie knot in a low key ceremony at a temple in Datia on Wednesday evening.

Five People Died On Spot

Notably, "A mini truck carrying around 30 people fell into a river near Buhara village in the district in which five people died and many others sustained injuries. These people were going to attend a wedding function in Jatara in Tikamgarh district from Bilheti village in Gwalior district," Datia Collector Sanjay Kumar said.

Survivors Sent To District Hospital

Upon getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation, and sent the survivors to the district hospital. The family members, however, said that there might be one more person still in the river for whom rescue efforts were on, he added.

Speaking further he said that there was an under-construction bridge on the spot and primarily it was the negligence of the vehicle driver, but the construction agency should have put a caution board at the diversion point.