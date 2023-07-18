 MP: Dalit Woman Sarpanch Beaten Up With Shoes In Shivpuri; Three Booked
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 07:48 PM IST
Representative Image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A woman sarpanch belonging to the Dalit community was allegedly dragged in the mud and beaten up with shoes by three men in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the sarpanch of Pahadi village panchayat, an offence under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered against the three accused, Tendua police station in-charge Manish Jadon said.

Efforts are on to arrest the accused, he said.

A purported video of the incident that took place on Sunday evening has also surfaced on social media.

According to the FIR, the sarpanch's elder son had gone to Kharai, where one of the accused intercepted him and asked him to get a paper signed by his mother.

When the sarpanch's son refused, the accused allegedly beat him up, the FIR said.

Later, the sarpanch was heading to the police station to lodge a complaint against the accused for the attack on her son, when three men intercepted her, the complaint stated.

They allegedly threw her in mud, dragged her and beat her with shoes, it said.

