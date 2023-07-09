 MP: Dairy Owners Feted For Shifting Cattle From City In Sagar
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Dairy Owners Feted For Shifting Cattle From City In Sagar

MP: Dairy Owners Feted For Shifting Cattle From City In Sagar

If the district administration arranges vehicles for commuters, the dairy owners will be able to run their business properly.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 02:07 AM IST
article-image
MP: Dairy Owners Feted For Shifting Cattle From City In Sagar | FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Once the dairies set up in Hapsili on the outskirts of the city begin to function the number of people visiting that place will increase.

If the district administration arranges vehicles for commuters, the dairy owners will be able to run their business properly. The director of a dairy Sudeep Trivadi, member of Pashupalak Sangh Pradeep Trivedi, Mukesh Pandey and others put up the demand before Mayor Sangeeta Sushil Tiwari at the time of shifting the dairy to Hapsili.

Commissioner of Sagar Municipal Corporation Chandrashekhar Shukla and representative of Mayor Sushil Trivedi were also present on the occasion. Sudeep Trivedi, who has a dairy at Bariaghat ward, said he had 45 cattle.

Read Also
Bhopal: Bluish-Purple Jamun Shot Keeps You Fit In Monsoon
article-image

The shed for keeping his cattle is ready at the new dairy project site in Hapsili. He said that he was taking 15 cattle to the project site on the vehicles provided by the municipal corporation.

Rest of the cattle will be sent to Dadpur village under Hata Tehsil, he said. He further said the municipal corporation was helping the dairy owners to take their cattle to Hapsili to keep the city clean. According to him, all dairy owners are cooperating with the civic body.

After the cattle of Pradeep Trivedi and Sudeep Trivedi were taken to Bariaghat dairy, the Mayor, the representative of Mayor, the commissioner of the municipal corporation honoured them with a shawl and coconuts.

Mayor Sangeeta Tiwari appealed to all the dairy owners that they should continue to cooperate with the administration, so that the city might kept free of cattle and clean.

Read Also
6 Best Spots In Indore To Enjoy Bowl-Licking Maggi
article-image

Mayor Inspects Road Work

Mayor Sangeeta Tiwari, commissioner of the municipal corporation Chandra Shekhar Shukla and representative of Mayor Sushil Tiwari inspected the construction of a CC road from Rambagh temple to Motinagar police station.

A sum of Rs 44 lakh is being spent on the road. They instructed the engineers handling the work to maintain quality of work and finish it on time. The Mayor said that the under-construction road from Rambagh to Motinagar police station would connect Ravishanker Ward and Narwalinaka Ward.

Read Also
Bhopal: Sawan Song, Ahirai Dance At Tribal Museum
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: Witnesses Can Appear Before Court Through Video Conferencing

MP: Witnesses Can Appear Before Court Through Video Conferencing

Madhya Pradesh: Ditch At Barha Trisection Turns Into Death Trap

Madhya Pradesh: Ditch At Barha Trisection Turns Into Death Trap

MP: Dairy Owners Feted For Shifting Cattle From City In Sagar

MP: Dairy Owners Feted For Shifting Cattle From City In Sagar

MP: Cops Get Tips On How To Arrest Crimes Against Women, Kids

MP: Cops Get Tips On How To Arrest Crimes Against Women, Kids

MP: Chhatrapati Shivaji Bus Stand Opens Tomorrow

MP: Chhatrapati Shivaji Bus Stand Opens Tomorrow