MP: Dairy Owners Feted For Shifting Cattle From City In Sagar

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Once the dairies set up in Hapsili on the outskirts of the city begin to function the number of people visiting that place will increase.

If the district administration arranges vehicles for commuters, the dairy owners will be able to run their business properly. The director of a dairy Sudeep Trivadi, member of Pashupalak Sangh Pradeep Trivedi, Mukesh Pandey and others put up the demand before Mayor Sangeeta Sushil Tiwari at the time of shifting the dairy to Hapsili.

Commissioner of Sagar Municipal Corporation Chandrashekhar Shukla and representative of Mayor Sushil Trivedi were also present on the occasion. Sudeep Trivedi, who has a dairy at Bariaghat ward, said he had 45 cattle.

The shed for keeping his cattle is ready at the new dairy project site in Hapsili. He said that he was taking 15 cattle to the project site on the vehicles provided by the municipal corporation.

Rest of the cattle will be sent to Dadpur village under Hata Tehsil, he said. He further said the municipal corporation was helping the dairy owners to take their cattle to Hapsili to keep the city clean. According to him, all dairy owners are cooperating with the civic body.

After the cattle of Pradeep Trivedi and Sudeep Trivedi were taken to Bariaghat dairy, the Mayor, the representative of Mayor, the commissioner of the municipal corporation honoured them with a shawl and coconuts.

Mayor Sangeeta Tiwari appealed to all the dairy owners that they should continue to cooperate with the administration, so that the city might kept free of cattle and clean.

Mayor Inspects Road Work

Mayor Sangeeta Tiwari, commissioner of the municipal corporation Chandra Shekhar Shukla and representative of Mayor Sushil Tiwari inspected the construction of a CC road from Rambagh temple to Motinagar police station.

A sum of Rs 44 lakh is being spent on the road. They instructed the engineers handling the work to maintain quality of work and finish it on time. The Mayor said that the under-construction road from Rambagh to Motinagar police station would connect Ravishanker Ward and Narwalinaka Ward.