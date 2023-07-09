 Bhopal: Sawan Song, Ahirai Dance At Tribal Museum
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 01:22 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sawan songs in Bundeli dialect and Ahirai dance were presented under Sambhavna event at MP Tribal Museum in the city on Saturday evening.

The concert began with Sawan songs in Bundeli by Sumit Dubey and his troupe from Narsinghpur. Ahirai dance was presented by Kamlesh Namdev and his troupe from Narsinghpur.

The Ahir dance was performed by Yadav Suday. It started from Krishna Janmavesi, which starts from the new moon day of Diwali and ends on full moon day of Aghan (Margashirsh).

Madai Mela is a festival organised in rural areas, in which Ahir dance is performed. Dance is performed using mridang, flute, kasavari.

article-image

