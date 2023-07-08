Bhopal: Bluish-Purple Jamun Shot Keeps You Fit In Monsoon | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon has set in. Now, it is time to have healthy drinks and food to keep any disease at bay.

A shot of bluish-purple Jamun is here keep you in the pink of health in the rainy season when various diseases bare their fangs.

However tired you may be, a shot of Jamun rejuvenates you. It has a unique sweet and tangy flavour and strengthens your immunity system.

Apart from this, juices of kiwi, cranberry, avocado, muskmelon, date and Aloo Bukhara are in demand among the health-conscious citizens of Bhopal.

Sapodilla shake, Kharbuja Lassi and juice of beetroot with carrot are also available to keep you fit.

Nevertheless, nothing can match the Jamun shot which provides you an instant relief.

Jamun shots have medicinal values, too. It is anti-diabetes. To relish it, one does not need any medical advice. Nevertheless, there is nothing wrong in consulting a doctor, before relishing it, for some specific reasons.

How To Make It

Owner of a fruit juice shop at New Market in the city, Yash Sahu, says Jamun is smashed to obtain its juice.

Then, the juice is mixed with other ingredients such as water, sugar, and sometimes lemon juice or mint leaves to enhance its tang. Some variations may also include spices like black salt or Chaat Masala to ginger up its taste. It is a 60-ml shot.

A resident of Malviya Nagar, Neha Jena, says she is fond of Jamun shots, besides other drinks, especially in the morning. It keeps her fresh throughout the day, she says.

A student of a private college, Pankaj Kumar, says, “As far as health is concerned we do not have many options for foods and drinks, but we often consume healthy drinks to keep us fit.”