MP: Cyber Thugs Make Fake Facebook ID Of Satna Collector

Representative Image |

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber thugs recently made facebook ID of collector Anurag Verma and were trying to cheat on people.

In the facebook, Verma was seen taking salute during a parade.

Through this ID, the thugs spoke about sale of household goods and furniture of CRPF officer Ashish Kumar.

They also shared a photograph of the furniture which will to cost Rs 75,000. The cheats also wanted to get it confirmed whether the person concerned was interested in selling the furniture or not.

When the collector came to know about the fake ID, he shared the screenshot on the wall of his facebook.

Collector appealed to the people to be cautious about the cyber cheats. Whenever they receive any doubtful message, they should inform the cyber cell of the police.

Verma also informed the superintendent of police about the faked facebook ID.

The Satna cyber cell police have started an inquiry into the case.

A few months ago, someone made a fake ID of Verma’s facebook and demanded money from his relatives, but they did not succeed in getting a single penny.