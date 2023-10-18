 MP: Criminals Paraded In Jabalpur, Cops Issue Strict Warning Against Any Trouble During Polling
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In anticipation of the forthcoming legislative elections and festive season in Jabalpur, law enforcement took proactive measures and paraded miscreants under Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh on Wednesday.

The police engaged with known troublemakers, issuing stern warnings against any involvement in criminal activities during the upcoming festivities and the electoral process.

Strict actions were emphasized for those participating in unlawful activities. Similar initiatives were carried out in various police stations, including the Omti area, where CSP Pankaj Mishra and SHO Surendra Singh Pawar interacted with the cunning criminals.

The police documented their details, including mobile numbers and photos, updating the records. Additionally, discreet inquiries were conducted to gauge their current activities and intentions. This comprehensive approach was executed across both rural and urban areas of Jabalpur.

