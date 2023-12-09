MP: Criminal Friends Help History-Sheeter Evade Police In Filmy Style In Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: History Sheeter Threatens Gwalior Police To Kill Them, Take Their Uniforms Off At A Checking Post In Gwalior, FIR Registered | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A history-sheeter succeeded to evade the police with the help of his aides in a filmy-style in Gwalior on Friday. The accused even threatened to kill the cops and hang them by their unforms as they sped their cars.

According to information, the cops had received a tip off that history sheeter Satish Singh and his aides will pass through the Gwalior highway on Friday night. Acting on a tip off, the cops were deployed at Bada Gaon bridge under Murar police station area of Gwalior, to arrest them.

As the cops spotted the criminal's car, they stopped him. There was barely a 50-meter distance between them, when Singh's sides came in another car and blocked the police, giving the main accused a window to flee.

The police officials then informed their seniors immediately after which an FIR was registered against all involved in the matter.

Narrating the incident, CSP Murar Rajeev Jangle said, “Police had received information that history-sheeter criminal Satish Singh was arriving at the highway with some of his associates. Taking action, Sub Inspector Ravindra Singh Kushwaha posted at Murar police station along with his associates constable Sunil Lodhi, Naresh Along with Bhoj and the police team, started checking vehicles in search of the miscreant.”

CSP Murar Rajeev Jangle | FP Photo

"Uniforms would be seen hanging on a peg"

He continued, “Being alert, the police signalled another car to stop. The car then stopped about 50 metres away from the checking point. Criminal Satish Singh riding the car with his associates started abusing and threatening the police personnel from a distance of 50 metres.”

“Before the police could take action, another car carrying two people, Rajesh Yadav and Kanha Yadav also reached the spot and placed their car between the miscreant’s and the police’s mobile, due to which the police became unable to chase Satish and meanwhile Satish and his companions drove away their vehicle. They even said that they would kill them and their uniforms would be seen hanging on a peg,” he concluded.

In this case, CSP Jangle said that a case has been registered against the three miscreants for charges relevant sections of interruption in official work, intimidation and indecency. Police have assured all the accused will be caught soon.