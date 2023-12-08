MP: Locals Make Man Clean Temple Wall On Which He 'Urinated' In Ujjain, Hand Him Over To Police (Watch Video)

Ujjain: A man belonging to a minority community was caught allegedly urinating on the wall of a temple in Ujjain, a video of which came to fore on Friday. He was taken to the local police station by residents who caught him and was made to sign an apology letter and wash the wall where he had urinated.

According to a report by South Asian Digest, the matter pertains to a temple in the Mahakal police station area and the accused has been identified as Jabir.

Accused apologised for his act

In the viral video of the incident, a man can be seen holding the accused by the collar and asking him his name. The accused then told him that his friends were inside the temple and he was waiting for them. The local confronted him and took him to the Mahakal police station.

Jabir was then made to wash the wall where he urinated. He also signed an apology.

Local Hindus catch a Muslim man urinating on temple wall in Ujjain. pic.twitter.com/5xcfqMfVBA — South Asian Digest (@SADigestOnline) December 8, 2023

Similar incident reported a week ago

Notably a week ago, in a similar incident a 60-year-old man was caught urinating on a temple’s wall in Ramghat area of Ujjain.

In a viral video of the incident a devotee from Delhi claimed that when he was strolling with his family on the banks of Ramghat, he saw an elderly man urinating on small temples built there. When they stopped him from doing so, he did not agree, after which they caught him with the help of some locals and later handed him over to Mahakal police station.