 Bhopal Crime: Key Accused Who Stabbed A Listed Criminal 27 Times With Knife Arrested From UP 
Additional Deputy Commissioner of police (Crime), Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that the accused identified as Wahid alias Vicky was arrested from Uttar Pradesh

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 12, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The City crime branch on Sunday claimed to have arrested one of the accused, who had indulged in a gang-war with another listed criminal on the night of November 5 at the Banganga square locality of Bhopal, and had stabbed his rival Shahid for 27 times with a knife.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of police (Crime), Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that the accused identified as Wahid alias Vicky was arrested from Uttar Pradesh. He added that after committing the act, Vicky had fled to Rajasthan and the cops were hot on their toes after him. 

article-image

When he learnt about police’s arrival in Rajasthan in search of him, he fled to Uttar Pradesh. Additional DCP Chouhan said that one of his own friends, who does not wish to be named, informed the police of his whereabouts and the cops swooped down on him.

Chouhan continued by saying that currently, Vicky is being questioned about the whereabouts of his other accomplices such as Shahrukh and Pappu Chatka, who are still at large.

article-image

