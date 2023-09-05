MP Crime: Interstate Women Gang Who Would Target Passengers In Train Busted, Jewels Worths Lakhs Of Rupees Seized

FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 12 women of an interstate gang has been arrested by GRP police in Jabalpur on Tuesday. Police have seized jewellery worth lakhs of rupees from their possession.

Acording to the information, these women would execute thefts in trains and would target unsuspecting passengers.

All these arrested women hail from Nagpur, Maharashtra, and are presently in police custody, undergoing extensive interrogation.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)