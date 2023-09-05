 MP Crime: Interstate Women Gang Who Would Target Passengers In Train Busted, Jewels Worths Lakhs Of Rupees Seized
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Crime: Interstate Women Gang Who Would Target Passengers In Train Busted, Jewels Worths Lakhs Of Rupees Seized

MP Crime: Interstate Women Gang Who Would Target Passengers In Train Busted, Jewels Worths Lakhs Of Rupees Seized

Acording to the information, they used to roam around in trains and target unsuspecting passengers.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 12 women of an interstate gang has been arrested by GRP police in Jabalpur on Tuesday. Police have seized jewellery worth lakhs of rupees from their possession.

Read Also
MP: 1 Dead, 3 Injured After Truck Hits Parked Car, Drags It For 50 Metres At Morena Highway
article-image

Acording to the information, these women would execute thefts in trains and would target unsuspecting passengers.

All these arrested women hail from Nagpur, Maharashtra, and are presently in police custody, undergoing extensive interrogation.

Read Also
MP: Fed Up Of Family Dispute, Gwalior Man Shoots Himself In Car
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Digvijaya Singh Takes A Jibe At BJP's Jan Ashirvad Yatra, Says Grassroots Leaders Leaving BJP

MP: Digvijaya Singh Takes A Jibe At BJP's Jan Ashirvad Yatra, Says Grassroots Leaders Leaving BJP

MP: 'Congress Focuses On Minority Appeasement, Modi Govt On Welfare Of Tribals, Dalits And Poor,'...

MP: 'Congress Focuses On Minority Appeasement, Modi Govt On Welfare Of Tribals, Dalits And Poor,'...

MP Crime: Interstate Women Gang Who Would Target Passengers In Train Busted, Jewels Worths Lakhs Of...

MP Crime: Interstate Women Gang Who Would Target Passengers In Train Busted, Jewels Worths Lakhs Of...

Madhya Pradesh: Amit Shah Commences 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' From Mandla

Madhya Pradesh: Amit Shah Commences 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' From Mandla

MP: 1 Dead, 3 Injured After Truck Hits Parked Car, Drags It For 50 Metres At Morena Highway

MP: 1 Dead, 3 Injured After Truck Hits Parked Car, Drags It For 50 Metres At Morena Highway