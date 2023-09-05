MP: 1 Dead, 3 Injured After Truck Hits Parked Car, Drags It For 50 Metres At Morena Highway

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 33-year-old woman died while three others were injured after a speeding truck hit a car parked on the roadside and dragged it for 50 metres on Noorabad highway area in Morena on Tuesday. The condition of one of the injured persons is said to be critical and has been referred to Gwalior hospital. The truck driver fled towards Dholpur.

Driver stopped car after complaint of motion sickness

According to information, the family of Jaura resident Nisha Bano had taken her to Gwalior for treatment. When they were returning home, Nisha Bano's granddaughter Rukhsar started feeling motion sickness and asked the driver to stop the car in front of Ramkhiladi Dhaba near Noorabad. Minutes after, a speeding truck rammed into their car and dragged it for 50 metres. In the accident, 33-year-old Aashma Parveen, wife of Irfan Khan, resident of Dholpur, died on the spot.

Meanwhile, 75-year-old Nisha Bano, her relative and car driver Umesh Prajapati were injured.

The driver ran away with the truck towards Dholpur, leaving the injured in pool of blood.

BJP leader Madhu Dandotia, who was coming from Gwalior to Morena, noticed the injured writhing on the road. She took care of the three seriously injured. Took her in the car and then informed Noorabad police station and brought the other injured to the hospital in a police vehicle, where Ashma was declared dead and due to her critical condition, driver Umesh Prajapati was referred to Gwalior.

