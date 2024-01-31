 MP: Court Decision On Gyanvapi Case Will Be A milestone, Says CM Yadav
MP: Court Decision On Gyanvapi Case Will Be A milestone, Says CM Yadav

This is an important day for Hindus emotionally, he said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 07:22 PM IST
MP: Court Decision On Gyanvapi Case Will Be A milestone, Says CM Yadav

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said the Varanasi court order in the Gyanvapi case will prove to be a milestone.

This is an important day for Hindus emotionally, he said.

The Varanasi district court has granted the family of a priest the right to worship Hindu deities in the Gyanvapi mosque cellar.

The Archaeological Survey of India had surveyed the Gyanvapi mosque complex adjoining the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

"It is a matter of happiness. The Varanasi court order in the Gyanvapi case will in a way prove to be a milestone. For the Hindu religion, no place is better than Varanasi. Today is a very important day for the Hindu community," Yadav told reporters here.

'ASI report listed all evidences'

He said the Archaeological Survey of India's factual report has listed all evidence.

The Varanasi district court on July 21 last year directed the ASI to conduct a "detailed scientific survey" -- including excavations, wherever necessary -- to determine if the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple was built on the remains of a temple.

