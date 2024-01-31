MP Weather Update: Cloud Cover Brings Relief From Chilly Nights In State; Another Cold Spell After Feb 5

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cloud cover due to a Western Disturbance has brought relief from biting cold nights in Madhya Pradesh. Except for Pachmarhi (9.6°C), minimum temperatures in all cities of the state were recorded above 10°C on Tuesday night. The lowest minimum temperature of 15.6°C was recorded in Narmadapuram.

However, on Tuesday, temperatures dropped during the day in several cities. Maximum temperatures remained below 27 degrees Celsius in 16 cities including Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior. According to meteorologist Ashfaq Hussain, the weather is expected to remain similar until February 5. After that, another spell of intense cold may arrive.

Meteorologist Hussain mentioned that until February 3, two Western Disturbances are active in northern India, affecting the state as well. The absence of northern winds will prevent intense cold during the night.

The weather pattern in the state underwent a change, leading to a rise in temperatures across most cities, day and night. On Sunday, cities like Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain, among 13 others, experienced maximum temperatures beyond 28 degrees Celsius, with Khargone recording the highest at 30.5 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, nighttime temperatures in 10 cities were also above 10 degrees Celsius. This weather trend was expected to continue for the next two days, after which a spell of cold might follow.