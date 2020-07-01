MP cops denied weekly offs promised by Kamal Nath government

The policemen who had been promised one leave in a week in the previous government are still not getting the benefit. The police department wants to keep them engaged as they fear a rise in crime after the lockdown is lifted.
These are the policemen who worked hard during the corona pandemic for three months even without going to their homes. They stayed in hotels in the duration. In the lockdown, the burden on them had increased. After the lockdown, police fear crime may increase. This is the reason they are denied weekly off and leaves. The one day leave in a week was announced by the former government for policemen but the benefit lasted for a month. Due to staff shortage in police stations, the policemen were not getting leaves as was ordered.
Bhopal police is reeling under staff crunch and to deal with the work overload, the constables, assistant sub inspectors and sub inspectors were not getting leave if they are posted to any police stations. The senior officials on the other hand want the policemen to stay on duty so that the chances of crime are brought down. The SHOs of police stations had also held a meet with senior officials for resumption of leaves, but it is yet to be realised.
‘Cops doing wonderful job’
ADG Upendra Jain says that the crime rate in Bhopal is at its lowest and our cops are doing a wonderful job. He said there were speculations about rise in crime once the lockdown is lifted and it also happened. Five incidents of loot were reported within first few days of lifting of lockdown. But all the accused were arrested soon, he said. We have to assess the situation and then we will take any decision on it, he said.