MP cops denied weekly offs promised by Kamal Nath government

The policemen who had been promised one leave in a week in the previous government are still not getting the benefit. The police department wants to keep them engaged as they fear a rise in crime after the lockdown is lifted.

These are the policemen who worked hard during the corona pandemic for three months even without going to their homes. They stayed in hotels in the duration. In the lockdown, the burden on them had increased. After the lockdown, police fear crime may increase. This is the reason they are denied weekly off and leaves. The one day leave in a week was announced by the former government for policemen but the benefit lasted for a month. Due to staff shortage in police stations, the policemen were not getting leaves as was ordered.