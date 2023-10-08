MP: Construction Work Of Minor Bridge, Community Building Begins In Ganj Basoda

FP Photo

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): The construction works of a minor bridge in Ward number 8 of Ganj Basoda, and that of a community building in Ward number 14 of the town were set in motion on Saturday.

Municipality chairman Shashi Anil Yadav and other public representatives, as well as councillors were present on the occasion, who performed the Bhoomi Poojan of the construction works.

It is noteworthy that almost five years ago, state Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced the construction of the minor bridge, which had to be shelved for unknown reasons.

On Saturday, the construction works took off in the presence of dignitaries such as municipality chairman Yadav, MLA representative Devendra Yadav, senior BJP leader Manoj Yadav, Rajjan Agrawal and others.

The community building to be built in ward number 14 of the town will be constructed at a cost of Rs 4.99 lakh, official sources said. On the occasion, municipality chairman Yadav said that other development works such as that of CC roads, drainage construction works and other buildings will begin in the town soon.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)