MP: Constable Injured After Sand Mafias Attack Him During Raid In Bhind

Representative image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Sand mafia gang allegedly assaulted a constable on Wednesday during a police raid at the mining site in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district. They pushed him and even tried to snatch his rifle. The constable has sustained severe injuries.

According to district Mining officer Dinesh Dudbe, the mafias were involved in extracting sand from the Sind River in the village of Indurkhi, in the Bhind district. The sand from Sind river banks is highly valued for construction purposes. Despite the lack of a tender for the past two years, the mine has remained operational. Mafia groups extract sand from here and sell it. Local residents allege that the mafia receives political protection.

According to sources, illegal sand excavation has been ongoing in the Machhand Chowki area under the jurisdiction of the Sind River and Tehangur Ghat of New Village for a long time. Upon receiving information, Kamal Kant Dubey, along with the team, rushed to apprehend a tractor-trailer involved in illegal excavation. The police surrounded the culprits while they were excavating sand illegally. Subsequently, the culprits from the Machhand area headed towards the New Village police station area. As the police pursued the culprits, the sand mafia attacked the police personnel. During the incident, SI Dubey sustained head injuries. Moreover, an attempt was made by the miscreants to snatch the rifle from Constable Ajay.

SI Kamal Kant Dubey, the in-charge of Machhand Chowki, had received information about the illegal transportation of sand at the Tehanpur Ghat area of New Village. They were informed that sand was being unlawfully extracted from the Sind River and transported using tractor-trailers. Upon the police's arrival, the mafia launched an attack. The number of culprits outnumbered the police team, which consisted of only 5 to 6 personnel. SI Kamal Kant Dubey sustained a head injury. Following the incident, the police stations in Rouna, Machhand, and Umari became active. The police have initiated searches at various locations for the culprits.