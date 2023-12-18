MP: Congress MLA's Son Arrested For Abetting Wife's Suicide In Chhindwara |

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): The son of a Congress MLA was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his 28-year-old wife in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, an official said on Monday.

According to Jitendra Singh, Parasia's sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP), Aditya Valmiki, 35, was detained under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with abetment of suicide. This arrest is related to the death of his wife, Monika.

Aditya is the son of Sohanlal Valmiki, Congress MLA from Parasia, according to the police.

The official stated that on December 14, Monika had hanged herself at the Valmiki residence, leaving a suicide note in which she accused Aditya of physically and mentally harassing her.

Aditya was the subject of a case that was filed based on a complaint made by her relatives. According to him, an investigation led to his detention.

Monika was found hanging

When Aditya came home to take tiffin at 11 am on December 14, the door of the room was closed. When he broke the door with the help of his brother, Monika was found hanging. All three sons of MLA Sohan Valmiki jointly live in Parasia. Elder son Aditya is posted in Regional Workshop Chandameta. Aditya was married to Monika, a resident of Itarsi, two years ago.