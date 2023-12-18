MP: 4 Students Injured After Speedy Car Overturns, Collides With Truck In Badnawar |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Four girls were injured after the car they were travelling in overturned and collided with a truck near Semaliya Petrol Pump, nearing Borali Toll Plaza on the Lebad – Nayagaon four-lane on Monday.

As per details, victims were en route to Dhar from Bakhatgarh for their examinations when the accident occurred. The speedy car (carrying reg no MP 09 WB 3643) reportedly lost control and overturned after hitting the divider and collided with a truck.

On being informed, injured persons were rushed to Badnawar Hospital for immediate medical attention with the toll plaza's ambulance.

The car was driven by Krishna Patidar, 42, a resident of Bakhatgarh. Students who have been injured are identified as Rukma Patidar, Renuka Saktali, and Payal Dhabhai.

Among the injured, two girls with severe injuries were referred to Ratlam for specialised treatment. One of the girls sustained minor injuries.

Upon receiving the call, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Rajesh Pal and pilot Rajendra Singh promptly facilitated the transfer of the injured to Badnawar Hospital.

In-laws, husband booked for dowry harassment

On a complaint filed by a woman, the Badnawar police have booked her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law and sister-in-law for allegedly harassing her and demanding dowry from her.

In her complaint, the victim, Shivani, a resident of Bakhatpura told police that she was married to Vishal Sharma in February 2023. After some time, her in-laws allegedly started harassing her over more dowry.

The situation escalated on December 15 when husband allegedly began verbally abusing her without cause. When she resisted, her mother-in-law Rekha Sharma, father-in-law Ambalal Sharma and sister-in-law Kumkum Sharma physically assaulted her, resulting in internal injuries. She was forced to leave her marital home after being threatened by her in-laws.

The complainant claimed that they even assaulted her and kicked her out of the house on several occasions. On the complaint, a case was registered against them and further investigation was launched.