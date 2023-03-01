MP: Congress MLA Tarun Bhanot alleges he did not receive tablet to view budget in 'paperless' Vidhan Sabha

Congress MLA Tarun Bhanot |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA and former finance minister of Madhya Pradesh Tarun Bhanot has alleged that he and many other MLAs did not receive a tablet to view the budget presented by finance minister Jagdish Devda in MP assembly on Wednesday.

Devda presented the state’s first ever paperless budget as the states eyes elections this year. The MLAs in the assembly were distributed tablets instead of printed documents and Devda, too, read the budget from a tablet.

'This budget is a bundle of lies'

Talking to the media, Bhanot said that the budget is a ‘bundle of lies’ and when he and many other MLAs did not receive tablets then how is this an E-budget?

“The central government has increased the price of an LPG cylinder by ₹50, ₹300 on commercial cylinder, causing lot of hardships to the people," Bhanot told reporters.

Bhanot further said that if Congress comes into power in the upcoming 2023 elections then poor people will be provided LPG cylinders at a price of ₹500.