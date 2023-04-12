MP: Congress fails to elect leader of opposition in civic bodies in Sehore

Representative Image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Six months have passed since the new civic bodies were formed in the district, but the Congress has failed to provide leader of opposition.

The Congress did not perform well in the civic bodies’ elections, so the Bharatiya Janata Party has captured most of the units.

Ashta Nagar Palika was under the Congress, but the party lost it because of internal squabbling.

This is the reason that the people-centric issues are notproperly raised. Consequently, the Nagar Palikas and Panchayats are working according to the wishes of the elected chairmen.

Corporators remain silent

Sehore and Ashta are big urban bodies in the district, but there are no leaders of opposition.

It seems the Congress is not serious about it. HemkunwarMewara is heading Ashta Nagar Palika, but her husband RaisinghMewara takes all decisions on her behalf, but the Congress keeps mum over the issue.

The Congress has nine members in Sehore Nagar Palika, besides an independent candidate has taken Congress membership. Nevertheless, there is no leader of opposition. The Congress councilors never come together on any issue. They simply agree with the decisions taken by the BJP members.