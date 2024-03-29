 MP: 'Congress Chodho' Spree Continues In State, Panchayat Prez Damoh Joins BJP Along With Dozens More
The Congress leaders joined the Bhartiya Janta Party on Friday when they arrived at the BJP office in Bhopal.

Friday, March 29, 2024
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): 'Congress-leaving' spree continues in Madhya Pradesh. District Panchayat Chief of Damoh, Ranjeeta Patel, her husband Gaurav Patel, former District Panchayat President Shivcharan Patel and dozen other Congress leaders have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday.

The news comes a day after Congress' former Patal MLA Nilesh Awasthi, along with 27 others, had joined BJP in Jabalpur.

The Congress leaders from Damoh joined the saffron clan on Friday at the BJP office in Bhopal in presence of party state president VD Sharma, former Minister Narottam Mishra, and Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development Prahlad Singh Patel.

BJP Madhya Pradesh took to social media (X) to celebrate the new members, marking a step towards weakening Congress ahead of Lok Sabha Elections.

Notably, Gaurav Patel had contested the 2018 Legislative Assembly elections from the Pathariya constituency on a Congress ticket. His wife, Ranjeeta Patel, contested and won the District Panchayat election, becoming the District Panchayat Chief.

Gaurav Patel had sought a Congress ticket for his wife to contest the Lok Sabha elections. However, when Congress announced Tarwar Singh Lodhi as its candidate, speculations arose about Gaurav Patel's switch to the BJP.

