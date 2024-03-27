Lok Sabha Elections: Candidates Follow Their Father’s Footsteps

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There are four candidates - one from BJP and three from Congress - who have filled in their father’s shoes by picking up the gauntlet in Lok Sabha election.

Among these four candidates, three are continuing their family’s legacy by running for the same constituency where their father served as Member of Parliament (MP).

These candidates not only inherit their fathers’ political legacies but also bring their own vision and leadership to the forefront, promising an intriguing electoral battle in their constituencies.

Jyotiraditya Scindia |

Jyotiraditya Scindia: Jyotiraditya Scindia, the BJP candidate from Guna, is representing the same constituency his father did. He is the son of Madhavrao Scindia, who served as a Union Minister and was elected to Lok Sabha for nine consecutive terms. He contested either from Guna or Gwalior constituency and never faced defeat.

Jyotiraditya is Rajya Sabha MP, representing Madhya Pradesh since 2020. Previously, he represented Guna Lok Sabha constituency since 2002 till his defeat in 2019 election.

Nakul Nath |

Nakul Nath: Nakul Nath is the son of former chief minister Kamal Nath who holds the distinction of being one of the longest-serving MPs. He was elected to Lok Sabha nine times from Chhindwara. In 2019, Kamal Nath vacated his seat when his son Nakul Nath was elected to Lok Sabha from Chhindwara.

Siddharth Kushwaha |

Siddharth Kushwaha: Siddharth Kushwaha, the Congress candidate from Satna, is the son of former MP Sukhlal Kushwaha. Sukhlal Kushwaha of Bahujan Samaj Party had won Satna Lok Sabha seat by defeating former chief minister Arjun Singh.

Siddharth won his first term as an MLA in 2018, triumphing over three-term MLA Shankarlal Tiwari.

He is an incumbent MLA from Satna and is contesting LS election against same rival Ganesh Singh whom he had defeated in Assembly election. Additionally, he has served as the state president of Other Backward Class wing of INC.

Guddu Raja Bundela |

Guddu Raja Bundela: Congress candidate from Sagar, Chandrabhushan Singh Bundela alias Guddu Raja’s father Sujan Singh Bundela is two-time MP from Congress from Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh). The Bundela family has considerable influence in Bundelkhand politics. Guddu Raja left BSP and joined Congress in Bhopal in September. He then became the state general secretary of Congress. He has been given the responsibility to strengthen the organisation in Bundelkhand during Vidhan Sabha election.