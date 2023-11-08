MP: Collector, SP Inspect Polling Booths In Narmadapuram

Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and district electoral officer Neeraj Kumar Singh and superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh inspected the training centre and polling booths at the Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Seoni Malwa.

A master trainer is training a team of poll officials including presiding officers – serial number one, two, and three.

The district electoral officer directed the returning officers to inform the poll officials about the procedures of conducting an election.

He also inspected the office of the returning in Seoni Malwa. He told the poll officials to follow the guidelines of the Election Commission in connection with postal ballots.

Returning officer Pramod Singh Gurjar and assistant returning officer Rakesh Khajuria were present during the inspection.

The poll officials were also informed about how to handle the EVMs. During the inspection sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Akanksha Chaturvedi, Nayab Tehsilder Nitin Rai and police station in-charge of Seoni Malwa Sajjan Singh Mukati were also present during the inspection.

Elderly people, physically challenged vote from home

Collector and district electoral officer Neeraj Kumar Singh has said 12-D application forms were distributed for 80-year-old voters and for those who are physically-challenged.

The poll officials will visit the houses of these people so that they may cast their votes without visiting the polling booths.

In the district, there are 1,579 people who will get the facility of casting their votes from home.

The officials started getting their votes from November 6 and the process will continue till November 8, he said.

Those who were away from home for some work will get the opportunity to cast votes on November 9.

At a video conferencing at the collectorate on Saturday, Singh took feedback from the returning officers on preparations for elections.

11 household LPG cylinders seized from hotels in Narmadapuram

Food officer of Itarsi, Mrigi Agarwal, has said 11 gas cylinders meant for household use were seized from various hotels in the city during a raid.

The raid was conducted keeping in mind the ensuing Diwali, Agarwal said.

A team of the food department raided hotels, restaurants, food outlets, motels, and food kiosks.

The hotel owners were using those gas cylinders which were meant for household purposes, Agarwal further said.

An LPG cylinder was seized from Apni Rasoi, five from Rasraj Hotel near the bus stand, and five from Jilani Madani Hotel near Jaistambh Chowk.

Agarwal said feedback on actual owner of these cylinders and the documents were being collected for further inquiry into the case.

