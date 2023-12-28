 MP: Coaching Class Teacher Gets 20-yr Jail For Raping Minor In Chhatarpur
The court has awarded a 20-year-jail term to the accused teacher, and a fine of Rs 2 thousand has also been slapped on him.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 28, 2023, 01:48 AM IST
Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A court in Chhatarpur has found a coaching class teacher guilty of raping a minor girl, who used to come to his coaching for assistance in studies on Wednesday.

Additional district prosecution officer (ADPO) KK Gautam said that the coaching class teacher had committed the crime in 2019. A minor girl aged 16 back then used to go to his coaching centre for studies, and the accused raped her allegedly in August on finding her alone. He also filmed an obscene video of the girl and then began blackmailing her to circulate it online.

When the girl did not cater to his demands, the accused began making frequent video calls to her and then eventually circulated her obscene video online. The police were informed, who nabbed the accused and produced him in the court.

The court, upon sifting through all the technical evidence and finding the tutor guilty, sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 2 thousand.

