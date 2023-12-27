Madhya Pradesh: One Held For Attacking Jain Society President Over Land Dispute In Tanda

Representative Image

Tanda (Madhya Pradesh): The Tanda police have apprehended a suspect allegedly involved in the assault on the Jain community president and his associates. The incident occurred when they were inspecting agricultural land belonging to the Tanda Jain Society.

As per details, on December 18, Tanda Jain Community President Paras Jain and his companion Awadhesh Sachan were surveying the agricultural plots numbered 170, and 172 located on Magadi Road. Meanwhile, Rajesh Singh from Kharwali, arrived at the scene and initiated verbal abuse and heated arguments, asserting ownership of the land.

He disputed their presence on the property, despite clarification from Paras Jain that the land belonged to the Jain community. However, Rajesh resorted to pelting stones at Paras Jain and Awadhesh, resulting in injuries to both victims.

A case was registered against the accused, highlighting previous instances where Rajesh had been involved in creating disputes concerning the land. Paras Jain had submitted multiple written complaints regarding this matter in the past. Expressing grave concern over the escalating situation, community members urged SP to swiftly intervene, apprehend the accused, and ensure appropriate legal action is taken.

Consequently, police apprehended the accused on Tuesday. Subsequently, the suspect was presented before the court.