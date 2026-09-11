MP CM Mohan Yadav Says Govt Took Prompt Action In Sagar Hooch Tragedy, Chhindwara Cough Syrup Deaths Case | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday asserted that his government took prompt and strict action against culprits in the Sagar hooch tragedy, in which 16 people lost their lives, and the Chhindwara cough syrup deaths case.

Talking to reporters at the state BJP headquarters here, the Chief Minister affirmed that an ongoing statewide drive against drug abuse and illicit liquor traders would continue with zero tolerance for negligence.

Yadav also spoke about the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, a month-long campaign being organised in Madhya Pradesh from September 17 to October 17 to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday and his 25 years in public life.

MP hooch tragedy:



“Main accused held after encounter; no one will be spared.”



- CM Mohan Yadav pic.twitter.com/fm1xaT7xUB — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) September 11, 2026

Asked about the recent cases in the state, including the Chhindwara cough syrup scandal, which claimed 25 lives, and the hooch tragedy, he said the government had taken prompt and firm action in each case.

"We have dealt with such challenges before and will continue to do so in the future," he said, adding that the government had directed the administration to take strict action and negligence at any level would not be tolerated.

Speaking about the state's health infrastructure, the Chief Minister noted that the area from Rewa-Satna to Betul and Chhindwara had remained backward and there was a significant need for hospitals there.

He said the government had focused on building all types of hospitals, including Ayurvedic centres, to ensure people did not have to travel to Jabalpur or Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra for medical treatment.

"This will provide people with proper treatment and also generate local employment. In the future, we will undertake further development work there. Preparations are underway to make Jabalpur a metropolitan city, and work is underway to improve connectivity to surrounding areas," he said.

Yadav said that despite attempts to disrupt global trade, India was continuously moving forward with strength, keeping its interests paramount.

"Under the Prime Minister's leadership, India's global influence has steadily increased. When PM Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, the US denied him a visa. Today, that same India is making its strong presence felt on the global stage," he said.

He said India's growing relations with countries like the US and China, and its increasing influence on the global stage, reflected its strong position.

The Chief Minister noted that under the Prime Minister's leadership, Madhya Pradesh had received ambitious projects like the Ken-Betwa and Kalisindh-Chambal projects as part of the River Linking Campaign initiated by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Moreover, there had been unprecedented growth in the energy sector, especially green energy, in Madhya Pradesh and India through the Prime Minister's Suryaghar Free Electricity Scheme, he said.

"Every year, we will create approximately 1 lakh new jobs. There will be promotions for approximately 2.5 lakh positions, of which approximately 1 lakh have already been promoted," Yadav said, adding that Madhya Pradesh had become the country's leading state in attracting investment from around the world at the fastest pace.